Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $88.51 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,372 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $88,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 51,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 992,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $387,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $467.77. The company had a trading volume of 54,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $440.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

