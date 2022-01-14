Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 78,115 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 183.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $75,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.90.

NOW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $521.66. The stock had a trading volume of 65,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

