Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $66,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 337,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.27. 8,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.63 and its 200-day moving average is $242.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.07 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.