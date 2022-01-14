Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $159,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.12. 131,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $547,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,409 shares of company stock valued at $103,902,231 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

