Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $33,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 100,441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $728,770 and have sold 891,883 shares valued at $13,592,671. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.