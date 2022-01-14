Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells C$242,000.00 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,282,291.80.

Wayne Kim Foo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parex Resources alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$215,000.00.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded up C$0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.06. 655,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,700. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.28 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.66.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXT. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.