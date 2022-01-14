Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 175,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

