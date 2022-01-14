PAXEX Hits Market Capitalization of $7,534.08 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $7,534.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00446595 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

