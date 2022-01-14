Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $145.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.21.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 27.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 16.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Paychex by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 419,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,981,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.