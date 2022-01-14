Paycor HCM Inc’s (NASDAQ:PYCR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 17th

Paycor HCM’s (NASDAQ:PYCR) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 17th. Paycor HCM had issued 18,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $425,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $8,564,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $15,920,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.