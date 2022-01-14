PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $191.52, but opened at $187.47. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $255.00. PayPal shares last traded at $188.08, with a volume of 215,238 shares trading hands.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.08.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.81.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

