PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $191.52, but opened at $187.47. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $255.00. PayPal shares last traded at $188.08, with a volume of 215,238 shares trading hands.
PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.08.
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.81.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
