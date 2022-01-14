PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.12

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.15. PCCW shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 5,935 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

