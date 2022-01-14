PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

PDFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,384,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

