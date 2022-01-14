PEAKDEFI Trading Up 3.4% This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $120.17 million and approximately $350,798.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,493,979,477 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,063,527 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.