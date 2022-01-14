Peanut (NUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $265,669.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

