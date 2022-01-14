Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of PEB opened at $23.60 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after acquiring an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

