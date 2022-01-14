Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $147.00 at KeyCorp

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $163.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.82. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $94.47 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 114,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.