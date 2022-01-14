Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,801 shares of company stock worth $9,553,661 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

