Peony 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $143,124.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $28.20 million and $143,124.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00036260 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 96,545,497 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

