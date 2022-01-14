PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.24% of PerkinElmer worth $46,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,258,000 after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,052,000 after acquiring an additional 210,127 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $179.53 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.