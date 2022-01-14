PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company’s patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of PMCB opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMCB. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

