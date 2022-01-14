Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Shares of Pharvaris stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Pharvaris by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

