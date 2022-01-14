PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Million

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to announce $4.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $29.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 297,078 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 461,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $933,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,208. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

