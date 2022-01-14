Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.90. 75,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

