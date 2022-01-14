Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of -75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

