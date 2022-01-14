Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Reaches $8.45 on Top Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $16.07 million and $2.17 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.45 or 0.00019511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,905,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,472 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

