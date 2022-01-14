Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $36.96 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $935.09 million, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $314,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $157,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

