Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 11,469 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 85.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

