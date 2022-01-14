Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 465 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $150.98 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average of $160.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.44.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

