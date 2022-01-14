Pier Capital LLC Has $11.27 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Chart Industries worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after acquiring an additional 527,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $119.65 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.