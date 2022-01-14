Pier Capital LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $5.95 on Friday, hitting $118.15. 12,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,655. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

