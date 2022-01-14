Pier Capital LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Workiva worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,425. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.17.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.