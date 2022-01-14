Pier Capital LLC Sells 67,523 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,523 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty accounts for 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $130,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,293 shares of company stock worth $7,673,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 99,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,979. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.