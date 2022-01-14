PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PML. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 220.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period.

Shares of PML stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

