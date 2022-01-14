Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

PDD opened at $57.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,844,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,898,000 after buying an additional 111,280 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $8,729,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $6,193,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

