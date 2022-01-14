Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.