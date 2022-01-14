Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 33,710 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $272,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 997.2% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $27.08 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30.

