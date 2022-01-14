Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $581,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 460.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 101.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Comerica by 20.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 87.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

CMA opened at $98.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.