Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $689.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $448.48 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $720.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.52.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

