Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 148 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 314.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $867.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $918.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $903.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.71.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

