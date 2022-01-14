Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 185,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 46,490 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 515.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

SAGE stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

