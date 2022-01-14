Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 767,244 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 767,244 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 851.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8,208.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,550 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

WMB opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

