Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.22.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 75,865 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,174,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

