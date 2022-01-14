Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Portman Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,271,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,161,000 after acquiring an additional 90,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,802 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,333. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

