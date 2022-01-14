Piper Sandler Comments on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

BOOT opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $88,000.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.