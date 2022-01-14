Piper Sandler Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $169.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $215.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a sell rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.79.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.74. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average of $164.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $4,188,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Airbnb by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Airbnb by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

