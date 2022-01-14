Pitcairn Co. Boosts Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Saia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Saia by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA opened at $270.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

