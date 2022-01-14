Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Entegris by 25.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 420,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $562,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $5,298,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.38.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

