Pitcairn Co. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $334.13 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $276.70 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

