Pitcairn Co. Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $290.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

